Santos sack coach Xavier after 0-6 hammering against Vasco da Gama, Neymar left in tears

In one of the most humiliating moments in the history of Brazilian football club Santos FC, the side lost 0-6 against Vasco da Gama, who are placed 16th in the table and are fighting relegation from Serie A in Brazil. The eight-time champions are just two points above the relegation zone as well.

After the humiliating loss against Da Gama, Santos FC made the decision to sack their head coach, Cleber Xavier, just hours after the loss. The loss puts the side in a complex situation in the league table, and they will hope that a new coach could turn things around for them in the horrid season.

One of the biggest superstars in world football, Neymar, is also a part of Santos FC, as the Brazilian legend was reduced to tears after the loss. The defeat was the biggest one of Neymar’s career, and the 33-year-old was being consoled by the players as he left the pitch in tears.

Notably, Neymar came back to his boyhood club Santos from Al Hilal after the termination of his contract. As for Cleber Xavier, the coach took charge of the club at the end of April 2025.

Neymar ‘ashamed’ of Santos’ performance

Speaking after the humiliating loss, Neymar opined that he was completely disappointed with his side’s performance and stated that the fans were right to be upset with the team.

"I'm ashamed, I'm totally disappointed with our performance. The fans have every right to protest, obviously without using violence. But if they want to curse and insult, they're in their right. To sum up our attitude on the field, it was terrible,” Neymar was quoted as saying by the BBC.

"I've never experienced this in my life. The tears were from anger, from everything. Unfortunately, I can't help in every way. I think everyone today needs to go home and think about what they want to do,” he added.

