Bundesliga 2025-26 live telecast: When and where to watch Bundesliga live on TV and streaming in India? With the new season of the Bundesliga all set to kick off on August 23 with Bayern Munich taking on RB Leipzig, let us have a look at the where to watch, live streaming and live broadcast details of the tournament in India.

The stage is set for the latest season of the German top flight, the Bundesliga 2025-26. The new season kicks off on August 23, and the season opener of the tournament will see defending champions FC Bayern Munich taking on RB Leipzig in a much-anticipated encounter.

It is worth noting that Bayern Munich reclaimed its crown from Bayer 04 Leverkusen after winning the title in 2024-25. With an even stronger side coming into the new season, the record German champions will look to further strengthen their grip on the title right from the get-go.

However, the season will see the other sides putting in their best efforts as well. With the likes of RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund, and Bayer Leverkusen being the teams expected to give competition to Bayern Munich for the title.

For the season opener, Bayern will be taking on Leipzig; the two sides will gather at the Allianz Arena in Munich on August 23, with kick-off scheduled for 12:00 am IST.

There are a total of seven matches scheduled for the opening day on gameweek 1 of the league. The likes of BVB, Leverkusen, and Frankfurt will be in action as the German top flight finally kicks off.

With Bayern being the favourites, the side will hope that the new season helps them stay in form for the upcoming UEFA Champions League 2025-26 season as well. The six-time champions will be aiming to stay in top form ahead of the marquee event.

Where to watch the Bundesliga on TV in India?

The 2025-26 season of the Bundesliga will be available to watch on the Star Sports Network on TV in India.

Where to watch the Bundesliga online in India?

Fans can watch the Bundesliga 2025-26 season live on the JioHostar app and website.

