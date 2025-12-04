Only 37 of 1,817 Hindu Temples, Sikh Gurudwaras functional in Pakistan amid calls for urgent reforms Pakistan: Committee member Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani strongly condemned the Evacuee Trust Property Board for neglecting the maintenance of temples and gurudwaras under its jurisdiction. He called for the ETPB’s leadership to be transferred to a non-Muslim official.

Islamabad:

A recent report submitted to Pakistan’s Parliamentary Committee on Minority Caucus revealed a stark decline in active minority religious sites. Out of 1,817 Hindu temples and Sikh gurudwaras across the country, only 37 remain operational. This alarming statistic reflects decades of neglect, compounded by a shrinking Hindu and Sikh population, and inadequate government upkeep.

Committee’s commitment to minority rights

During its inaugural session, Convener Senator Danesh Kumar pledged that the caucus will work rigorously to convert constitutional guarantees for minorities into real-world protections. Emphasising the need for immediate policy reforms, Kumar declared that Pakistan’s minority communities deserve practical implementation of their constitutional rights to justice and equality.

Criticism of Evacuee Trust Property Board

Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, a committee member, sharply criticised the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) for its failure to properly manage the temples and gurudwaras under its care. He demanded the leadership of the ETPB be handed over to a non-Muslim official, arguing that restoration efforts will only be sincere if minority communities have direct oversight of these heritage sites.

Preservation of cultural heritage and religious sites

MNA Kesoo Mal Kheal Das highlighted that many minority religious sites were abandoned following the 1947 Partition, when many Hindus and Sikhs migrated to India. Despite this, he urged the government to preserve these temples and gurudwaras as vital cultural landmarks. He emphasised opening them for pilgrimage both domestically and internationally, underscoring their significance to Pakistan’s multicultural history.

Recommendations for broader minority empowerment

The caucus also addressed broader reforms to support minorities, including removing hate content from school curricula, introducing scholarships targeted at minority students, and establishing a quota system similar to the Hifz-i-Quran scheme for non-Muslim learners. Calls were made for enhancing job quotas for minorities and demanding accountability through the participation of senior bureaucrats in caucus meetings.

Reaffirming commitment to equality and justice

The committee unanimously adopted its Terms of Reference, reinforcing its dedication to upholding Pakistan’s constitutional ideals of equality, religious harmony, and social justice. Members emphasised that while these principles exist on paper, urgent efforts are needed to realise them fully and protect the rights and heritage of minority communities across Pakistan.