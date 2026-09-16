Youri Tielemans explains reason for joining Manchester United; Ben White reflects on Arsenal's unbeaten run

New Delhi:

Manchester United midfielder Youri Tielemans has outlined his ambitions at the club ahead of the team’s Premier League meeting with Fulham. He joined the Red Devils this summer after a successful spell with Aston Villa, where he registered four assists in 25 appearances last year. He was terrific for Belgium in the FIFA World Cup as well, which in a way paved the way for his move to Man United.

Reflecting on his decision, the 29-year-old stated that the ambition and quality of the side are terrific and he was also happy with the other summer signings.

“There is a lot of ambition inside this club, and a lot of quality. This is a good step for me to push on and hopefully win many titles here. Also, last season, in the second half, Manchester United went on a really good run of wins under Michael Carrick (finishing fourth after a poor start to the season). The players have always been top quality and the signings this summer have been smart too. To play alongside them is going to be really good,” Tielemans said in an interaction with JioStar.

However, his journey with the club hasn’t quite materialised yet. United managed only four points in four league games, having lost to Hull City and Manchester City, pulling a draw against Everton and their sole win was registered against Ipswich City. After which, Tielemans noted that there’s plenty of ambition in the club

Winning first four games has given us lot of confidence: Ben White

At Arsenal, right-back Ben White said the reigning champions’ unbeaten start had raised confidence but warned against losing concentration. Arsenal won the Community Shield against Manchester City and opened their Premier League title defence with four consecutive victories. They also defeated Ipswich Town 4-2 in the EFL Cup on Tuesday.

“Winning the first four games of the season, including the win over Chelsea, has given us a lot of confidence. The mood in the dressing room is high, and everyone is pushing each other. But we know it is a long season. We cannot get carried away. It is about maintaining this level, carrying on the momentum, and staying focused. There will be tough moments ahead, and we must be ready for them. If we keep working hard and stick together, we can go on to win the Premier League on the trot,” White said.

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