'Absolutely pathetic': Gary Neville slams Manchester United after latter's run of subpar form in the PL

Manchester United’s subpar run of form continued as the side took on Fulham in the Premier League. The two sides met at the Craven Cottage on September 20th, and United failed to register a victory once more. It is worth noting that the clash ended 1-1, with Matheus Cunha scoring a goal and Lisandro Martinez scoring an own goal.

It is interesting to note that United sits in 12th place in the Premier League table. With five matches played, the 20-time champions have won one, lost two, and drawn two matches and have five points to their name. With the league already slipping, the side needs to make some major changes if they are looking to turn it around.

Speaking on the same, former Manchester United defender Gary Neville took centre stage and talked about the side’s form. He slammed the side’s performances in recent matches as well.

“I've watched Man United since the age of five, and that's the worst 15 minutes I've ever seen. Absolutely pathetic. I've never seen such a lack of effort. What must Carrick be thinking? I’m finding it really hard about the walking about. You should never walk around on a football pitch. It’s bizarre. It’s a few minutes of the blue mannequins playing against the white mannequins and then it switches around, bizarre football match,” Neville told Sky Sports.

Clinton Morrison reflected on United’s clash as well

Furthermore, former Premier League player Clinton Morrison took centre stage and talked about what went wrong for Manchester United in their clash against Fulham and even named some stars who could be blamed for the draw.

“That sums Man United up. Brilliant defending from Bassey, Cunha not strong enough, and Bassey drives forward. It's an easy save for Lammens to make and he makes a mess of it, he puts it back into Martinez and I don't know what Martinez is doing - he sticks a foot out and it trickles over the line. Poor all around, poor from Cunha, poor from Lammens not sorting his feet out,” Morrison told BBC.

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