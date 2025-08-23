Serie A 2025-26 live telecast: When and where to watch Serie A live on TV and streaming in India? With the new season of the Serie A 2025-26 all set to kick off on August 23, let us have a look at the where to watch, live streaming and live brodcasting details of the Italian top-flight league, that will see the defending champions take centre stage on opening day.

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the kick-off of the new Serie A 2025-26 season. The Italian top flight will see some of the best sides in the country take on each other in hopes of getting their hands on the prestigious title. It is worth noting that the Serie A 2024-25 season was won by Napoli, and with an even stronger squad going into the new season, the side will hope for another good campaign.

The new season of the Italian league kicks off with Genoa taking on Lecce and defending champions Napoli taking on Sassuolo. The two matches will kick off at 10:00 pm IST, and the Napoli clash will occur at Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia.

Furthermore, the game between Genoa and Lecce will be played at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium in Genoa. With the new season all set to kick off, the 20 teams will be hoping to put in a good showing and get their hands on the title and qualification to Europe.

Napoli hope for another good season with new signings

Napoli will be a side that could be one to watch for the rest of the teams in the tournament. With the signing of Belgian midfielder Kevin de Bruyne, the Italian champions have strengthened their lineup even further.

Being one of the favourites to win the title once more, Napoli will also be putting in their best work in the new season of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 as well, hoping to get their hands on the biggest title in Europe.

Where to watch the Serie A on TV in India?

There is no available broadcaster for the Serie A in India; the matches will not be available to watch on TV in the country.

Where to watch the Serie A online in India?

Fans can watch the Serie A 2025-26 season live on the GXR World website

