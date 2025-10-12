Women's ODI World Cup 2025 updated points table after India vs Australia clash With Australia women registering an exceptional victory against India women in game 13 of the ongoing Women's World Cup 2025, let us have a look at the updated points table after the historic win for the Women in Yellow.

Visakhapatnam:

Australia women were exceptional against team India in game 13 of the ongoing Women’s World Cup 2025. The two sides took on each other at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, on October 12, and the clash saw India batting first and putting in a brilliant show.

Pratika Rawal and Smriti Mandhana amassed 75 and 80 runs, respectively, as the Women in Blue posted a total of 330 runs in the first innings of the game. India would have gone even farther with their total had it not been for the excellence of Annabel Sutherland.

The star all-rounder took a brilliant fifer, with Sophie Molineux taking three wickets, alongside Megan Schutt and Ashleigh Gardner, who took one wicket each as well. As for the second innings, the run chase was inspired by a brilliant performance by Australia skipper Alyssa Healy. The star opener scored 142 runs in 107 deliveries, with Ellyse Perry going unbeaten on a score of 47* runs as Australia chased down the highest total in WODI history, winning the game by three wickets.

India maintain spot in World Cup standings

Speaking of the Women’s World Cup 2025 standings, the points table remains unchanged for the Indian team. The Women in Blue were sitting in third before their clash against Australia, and they managed to maintain their third spot in the standings after the game as well.

As for Australia, the side found itself in second place before the game, and registering the historic win, Australia women are now in first place in the standings, with England women closely following them in second spot. Furthermore, South Africa occupies the fourth spot, with New Zealand and Bangladesh in fifth and sixth, respectively.

Updated points table:

Team Matches Played Won Lost No-result Points NRR Australia 4 3 0 1 7 +1.353 England 3 3 0 0 6 +1.864 India 4 2 2 0 4 +0.682 South Africa 3 2 1 0 4 -0.888 New Zealand 3 1 2 0 2 -0.245 Bangladesh 3 1 2 0 2 -0.357 Sri Lanka 3 0 2 1 1 -1.526 Pakistan 3 0 3 0 0 -1.887

