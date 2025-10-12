Gritty Perry and Healy propel Australia to World record run-chase vs India in Women's World Cup Australia women registered a brilliant victory against India women in game 13 of the ongoing Women's World Cup 2025. After India posted a target of 331 runs, Australia put in an exceptional performance with the bat, winning the game by three wickets.

Visakhapatnam:

The Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 saw India women taking on Australia women in game 13 of the tournament. The two sides took on each other at the Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, on October 12, and it was Australia who managed to register a brilliant win.

The clash began with India coming in to bat first; the side opened its innings with Pratika Rawal and Smriti Mandhana scoring 75 and 80 runs, respectively. Furthermore, Harleen Deol added 38 runs on the board, with Harmanpreet Kaur scoring 22 and Jemimah Rodrigues adding 33.

Additionally, Richa Ghosh scored 32 runs as India women posted a total of 330 runs in the first innings of the game. As for Australia, Annabel Sutherland was the highest wicket-taker with five wickets to her name. Sophie Molineux took three wickets, with Megan Schutt and Ashleigh Gardner taking one wicket each as well.

Alyssa Healy, Ellyse Perry propel Australia to historic win

Aiming to chase down the target, Australia women opened their innings with Alyssa Healy and Phoebe Litchfield coming out to bat. Where Litchfield departed after scoring 40 runs, Healy went on to score 142 runs in 107 deliveries. Furthermore, Ellyse Perry, who was retired hurt earlier in the innings, came back in the latter stages to win the game for her side.

Ashleigh Gardner played a brilliant cameo, scoring 45 runs in 46 deliveries, with Perry going unbeaten on a score of 47* runs in 52 deliveries. Australia women chased down the target in 49 overs, winning the game by three wickets.

It is worth noting that the run chase of 331 runs is the highest in the history of women’s ODI cricket. A truly historic day for the Women in Yellow was marked by some brilliant moments by the likes of Alyssa Healy and Ellyse Perry.

Also Read: