'We expect too much': Ryan ten Doeschate backs India bowlers ahead of day 4 of second West Indies Test India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate took centre stage and backed the Indian bowlers to improve and do well on day 4 of the ongoing second Test against the West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

India and the West Indies continued the ongoing second Test between the two sides. Day 3 of the clash saw the Windies bundled out for 248 runs in the first innings, and given the option to follow on, the visitors put forth an inspired performance with the bat.

Where India hoped for quick wickets, John Campbell’s knock of 87* runs and Shai Hope scoring 66* saw the West Indies end day 3 on a score of 173/2, trailing by 97 runs as the game was pushed onto day 4.

Speaking of his side’s performance, team India’s assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate came forward and talked about how there is too much expected from the Indian bowlers, pointing out the pitch did not offer much assistance.

“Sometimes we expect too much from our bowlers, even when the pitch doesn’t offer much assistance. We thought the wicket would keep deteriorating. We felt that by the end of the day, it would be at its worst. But that didn’t happen; instead, it slowed down even more,” Ryan ten Doeschate said in the press conference.

“You have to really fire the ball in. But when you do that, there’s less chance of spin. The afternoon session was tough - Shai and Campbell batted well, found rhythm. We’ll fine-tune our plans and hope to dismiss the last four batters quickly tomorrow,” he added.

Ten Doeschate heaped praise on Kuldeep Yadav

Furthermore, ten Doeschate heaped massive praise on star spinner Kuldeep Yadav, opining that he was more effective than the other bowlers.

“The difference with Kuldeep is that he’s a mystery spinner, not easy to pick. That makes him more dangerous than finger spinners. We felt Kuldeep was still extracting spin late in the first innings, but one of the finger spinners with the new ball might get more grip. It could have been Washington too, but eventually Shubman decided to go with Jaddu,” he said.

