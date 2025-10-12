Jemimah Rodrigues grabs exceptional catch to send Beth Mooney packing in World Cup clash | Watch Star India batter Jemimah Rodrigues took a brilliant catch to dismiss Beth Mooney cheaply in game 13 of the ongoing Women's World Cup 2025. Mooney departed on a score of four runs in the second innings of the game.

Visakhapatnam:

India women took on Australia women in game 13 of the ongoing Women’s World Cup 2025. The two sides locked horns at the Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, on October 12. The clash began with India coming in to bat first.

After a good showing with the bat, India managed to post a total of 330 runs in the first innings of the game. As Australia came out to chase down the target, it was Alyssa Healy who performed exceptionally, completing her century. However, one of the biggest highlights of the game was a brilliant moment pulled off by Jemimah Rodrigues in the field.

After Ellyse Perry retired hurt, Beth Mooney came out to bat, hoping to pile on the runs. However, Mooney’s innings were cut short after she attempted to play a shot, but Jemimah Rodrigues’ excellent diving catch saw her depart for just four runs.

Alyssa Healy poses huge problem for India in second innings

Team India, after posting 330 runs, hoped for a good performance with the ball as well. However, Australia had different plans. The Women in Yellow opened their innings with Alyssa Healy and Phoebe Litchfield coming out to bat.

The two star batters scored 142 and 40 runs, respectively. Healy put in an exceptional performance, putting a huge dent in India’s plans in the second innings. The skipper played a knock for the ages, helping her side edge event closer to victory.

Furthermore, Ellyse Perry retired hurt on a score of 32 runs, Beth Mooney departed for four, with Annabel Sutherland walking back on a duck. Where India had hoped that a target of 331 runs would be enough, Australia’s batting attack had plans for their own.

Also Read: