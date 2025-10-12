First player in history! Smriti Mandhana shatters multiple ODI world records during Australia WC clash Indian vice-captain Smriti Mandhana stormed back to form in the crunch clash against Australia in the Women's World Cup. Mandhana shattered multiple records as India got off to a sensational start after losing the toss against the defending champions in Vizag, with a 155-run opening stand.

Visakhapatnam:

Indian vice-captain Smriti Mandhana shattered multiple records as India made a statement start against Australia in the high-stakes Women's World Cup clash against Australia on Sunday, October 12 in Visakhapatnam. Mandhana, needing 12 to become the first woman in history to aggregate 1,000 runs in a calendar year in ODIs, not only achieved that, but also went past 5,000 career runs in the format, becoming the youngest and fastest to get to the landmark.

After breaking Belinda Clark's record in the last game, Mandhana got to the 1,000 mark for the year 2025 in ODIs. Her next target was 58, which she also breached after completing her 33rd ODI half-century. Mandhana is the only batter to score four consecutive fifty-plus scores against Australia Women in ODIs (she has five now).

While Mandhana became the fifth batter in Women's ODIs to get to the 5,000 mark, she is the youngest and fastest to get there in terms of innings and balls. Mandhana (112) surpassed Stafanie Taylor (129) in terms of innings, while leaving Suzie Bates (6182) behind, having achieved the feat in 5569 deliveries.

Most runs in a calendar year in Women's ODIs

1,068 - Smriti Mandhana (India), in 18 innings 2025

970 - Belinda Clark (Australia), in 14 innings - 1997

882 - Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa), in 18 innings - 2022

880 - Debbie Hockley (New Zealand), in 16 innings - 1997

853 - Amy Satterthwaite (New Zealand), in 14 innings - 2016

Most runs in Women's ODIs

7,805 - Mithali Raj (India), in 211 innings

5,992 - Charlotte Edwards (England), in 180 innings

5,925 - Suzie Bates (New Zealand), in 167 innings

5.873 - Stafanie Taylor (West Indies), 163 innings

5,022 - Smriti Mandhana (India), in 112 innings

India lost the toss for the fourth time in the ongoing World Cup and it was a test for Mandhana and Pratika Rawal as the team relied on the two to get them off to a good start, unlike the first three games, and they responded in style. After getting their eye in, both started playing their shots as Australia threw everything at them - pace, medium pace, spin, slow spin - but nothing worked and Mandhana and Rawal flourished.

Mandhana got out for 80, but the 155-run opening stand with Pratika Rawal had ensured that Australia just felt a little bit of pressure there.