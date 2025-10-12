Shubman Gill pulls off stunning catch to send Tagenarine Chanderpaul packing on Day 3 | Watch Star India skipper Shubman Gill pulled off an exceptional showing, taking a brilliant catch to dismiss Tagenarine Chanderpaul in the second innings of the second ongoing Test match between India and the West Indies.

New Delhi:

The Indian team has been performing exceptionally well in the ongoing second Test of the series against the West Indies. Taking on each other on day 3 of the clash, team India had the Windies on a score of 140/4 in the first innings of the game after posting 518 runs and declaring.

It is worth noting that the West Indies were limited to 248 runs in the first innings, with a significant lead. The West Indies were given the option to follow on, and it was in the second innings when star India skipper Shubman Gill grabbed the headlines with a stunning catch.

Gill took a fine catch to dismiss Tagenarine Chanderpaul as he faced Mohammed Siraj. Managing a top edge, the ball went in the air, and skipper Gill covered enough ground to take a spectacular diving catch. The clip of the same has been making the rounds all over social media.

India hope to dismantle West Indies

There is no doubt that the Indian team has been brilliant throughout the ongoing two-game Test series against the West Indies. Registering a win by an innings and 140 runs in the first Test, the side hoped for more of the same. They picked up right where they left off in the second Test.

Coming out to bat, team India posted a total of 518 runs in the first innings thanks to brilliant centuries by Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill. Furthermore, team India followed up their brilliant performance with the bat with a good showing with the ball as well. The hosts limited the West Indies to 248 runs and then had them follow on as well. They would be hoping to take wickets quickly and register a win as soon as possible.

