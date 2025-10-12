India vs Australia, Women's World Cup 2025, Match No 13 Live updates: India against Australia, if the head-to-head is to be seen, it looks more like a mismatch than anything. But just the last month, India showed that the women's team is tameable and that the Women in Blue have in them to challenge the mighty Aussies. Both teams' top-orders have failed and haven't been doing enough, with the middle and lower-middle order stitching late partnerships to get the job done. The collapse cost India dearly against South Africa and they can't afford anymore of that against Australia, who will pounce on any sniff given by the hosts. It should be an exciting encounter, as two big guns come up against each other. Follow all the live updates of IND vs AUS match from Visakhapatnam-
Live IND-W vs AUS-W, World Cup 2025 Live Score: India to bat first after losing the toss again, go unchanged
India vs Australia Live: India will be up against Australia in crunch Women's World Cup match, coming off a close loss against South Africa. Australia too haven't bulldozed oppositions so far but India will be challenged hard in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. Can and will they stand up to it?
Live updates :IND vs AUS, Women's World Cup 2025 Live Score and Updates
-
3:47 PM (IST)Oct 12, 2025
Australia looking for wickets here
The duo of Pratika Rawal and Smriti Mandhana are looking set on the crease here. After 13 overs, the score reads 65-0. Both Mandhana and Rawal are on a score of 32 runs.
-
3:32 PM (IST)Oct 12, 2025
Smriti on a roll!
Smriti Mandhana has started the attack here, a brilliant start for the Women in Blue. After 8.5 overs, the score reads 52-0. Mandhana is rapidly nearing the mark of 30 runs, with Pratika Rawal closely following as well.
-
3:07 PM (IST)Oct 12, 2025
Mandhana-Rawal hope for electric start
Indian openers Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal are out in the middle, looking to propel their side to a good start here. After 2 overs, the score reads 7-0.
-
2:58 PM (IST)Oct 12, 2025
Can India turn the heat on Australia?
-
2:57 PM (IST)Oct 12, 2025
IND vs AUS pitch report
54m and 59m on the square boundaries, while straight boundaries are 67m. Thankfully, the rains have stayed away and are likely to stay away but the cooler weather conditions mean that the pacers will get some swing early on and the spinners, bowling slow, will get purchase off the wicket but like Nadine de Klerk and Richa Ghosh showed a few days ago, when settled, there are runs to be had.
-
2:54 PM (IST)Oct 12, 2025
India, meanwhile, go unchanged
Playing XI: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani
-
2:53 PM (IST)Oct 12, 2025
Australia bring back Sophie Molineux
Playing XI: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Kim Garth, Alana King, Megan Schutt
-
2:52 PM (IST)Oct 12, 2025
Australia win the toss and elect to field
Australian skipper Alyssa Healy won the toss and elected to field in overcast conditions in Visakhapatnam. Healy said that the wicket looked like a good one and wanted to have a score in front of them to be able to chase it down later. Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who lost her fourth consecutive toss, also wanted to field but the Women in Blue will be batting again, with the hope for a better result.
-
2:49 PM (IST)Oct 12, 2025
The head-to-head isn't encouraging
It's 48-11 overall in India's favour and it's 10-3 in 14 games in the World Cup in favour of the Australian women's team. The difference is quite big and stark and India will need to play their best game to be able to turn one on the Aussies, who, despite not being at their best, have been able to remain unbeaten so far.
-
2:46 PM (IST)Oct 12, 2025
India and Australia have taken on each other quite a few times in the last few weeks
A three-match series just before the World Cup was a proper dress rehearsal for both teams, for Australia to get used to the conditions and for India to get used to the quality of the opposition and the challenge they will throw at them. To India's credit, winning a game and making a match out of the series finale when Australia scored 412 was an above average performance, however, the lack of form for the senior batters will be a cause of worry for India going into the Sunday clash.
-
2:41 PM (IST)Oct 12, 2025
Welcome to our live coverage of the India vs Australia, Women's World Cup match-
India are taking on Australia, the mighty Aussies, the seven-time champions and probably the trendsetters of the sport in women's cricket. Australia haven't been the usual bulldozers they are during World Cups, finding tough against spin on slow tracks, but have found ways to win games, while India too have to sort their batting and balance issues, which cost them eventually against South Africa. Can India come back?
Top News
-
Mamata Banerjee on Durgapur gangrape case: 'Girls shouldn't go outside college in night'
-
Afghanistan claims it has killed 58 Pak soldiers in border clashes; Shehbaz Sharif vows revenge
-
Operation Blue Star was a 'mistake'; Indira Gandhi paid with her life: P Chidambaram
-
IND-W vs AUS-W, World Cup 2025 Live: India to bat first after losing the toss again, go unchanged