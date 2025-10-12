Live IND-W vs AUS-W, World Cup 2025 Live Score: India to bat first after losing the toss again, go unchanged India vs Australia Live: India will be up against Australia in crunch Women's World Cup match, coming off a close loss against South Africa. Australia too haven't bulldozed oppositions so far but India will be challenged hard in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. Can and will they stand up to it?

Visakhapatnam:

India vs Australia, Women's World Cup 2025, Match No 13 Live updates: India against Australia, if the head-to-head is to be seen, it looks more like a mismatch than anything. But just the last month, India showed that the women's team is tameable and that the Women in Blue have in them to challenge the mighty Aussies. Both teams' top-orders have failed and haven't been doing enough, with the middle and lower-middle order stitching late partnerships to get the job done. The collapse cost India dearly against South Africa and they can't afford anymore of that against Australia, who will pounce on any sniff given by the hosts. It should be an exciting encounter, as two big guns come up against each other. Follow all the live updates of IND vs AUS match from Visakhapatnam-