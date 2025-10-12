PAK vs SA 1st Test Live Score: Shan Masood, Imam ul Haq lead quickfire rescue act after losing early wicket Pakistan vs South Africa Live: Pakistan haven’t been at their best in six years of the World Test Championship, and if ever there was a cycle when they would have a chance to make it to the final, it is this one and their campaign begins against the reigning champions, South Africa, at home.

Lahore:

Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1 Live Score and Updates: Pakistan have chosen to bat first after winning the toss as they begin the new World Test Championship cycle against the reigning champs, South Africa in Lahore on Sunday, October 12. Pakistan haven't done well in the World Test Championship (WTC) in the previous three cycles, and keeping the schedule for the next two years in mind, this might be their best chance and skipper Shan Masood said at the toss, playing the Test champions in the first series, will be a good measuring yardstick for them as a team to gauge where they stand.

South Africa have gone in with just one frontline pacer and three spinners, with an option of Wiaan Mulder as the second seamer, while Pakistan have gone with two pacers and as many spinners, with Shaheen Afridi returning to the Test fold. For South Africa, it will be an opportunity to back up the Championship with another couple of good years in the format.