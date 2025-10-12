India women register their highest total in Women's World Cup, Mandhana-Rawal star with the bat India women put in a good show against Australia women in game 13 of the ongoing Women's World Cup 2025, posting 330 runs, India registered their highest total in Women's World Cup, surpassing their previous tally.

Visakhapatnam:

Game 13 of the ongoing Women’s World Cup 2025 saw India women taking on Australia women. The two sides faced off at the Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, on October 12, and the clash saw team India coming in to bat first.

The Women in Blue opened their innings with Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal scoring 80 and 75 runs, respectively. The brilliant start for team India was hampered by Australia’s bowling attack, who came back brilliantly in the game.

Harleen Deol and Harmanpreet Kaur scored 38 and 22 runs, respectively, with Jemimah Rodrigues adding 33, alongside Richa Ghosh’s knock of 32 runs. In the first innings, India managed to post a total of 330 runs, and in doing so, the side posted their highest total in Women’s World Cup.

It is worth noting that India’s previous highest total in the Women’s ODI World Cup was 317/8 against the West Indies back in 2022, and the side broke their own record, amassing 330 runs against Australia in Visakhapatnam.

Pratika Rawal speaks after the first innings

After the first innings, India opener Pratika Rawal took centre stage and talked about her partnership with Smriti Mandhana. He expressed her delight over the start that she got alongside Mandhana, helping India post a fighting total on the board in the first innings.

“Very happy that we had that 100-run partnership. She likes to go in a way that is very entertaining. Happy that I got a decent start. Was struggling in between. There were lot of dot balls. But I'm happy that I was able to convert it into a big total. Everyone chipped in well. Just like to play the ball on the merit. Just take on the shots that are in my area,” Rawal said.

Highest total for IND-W in ODI World Cups

330 vs AUS-W, Vizag, 2025*

317/8 vs WI-W, Hamilton, 2022

284/6 vs WI-W, Brabourne, 2013

281/3 vs ENG-W, Derby, 2022

281/4 vs AUS-W, Derby, 2022

Also Read: