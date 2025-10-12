Jayden Seales handed fine for breaching ICC Code of Conduct West Indies' pacer Jayden Seales was handed a fine for throwing the ball at Yashasvi Jaiswal on the opening day of the second Test between India and the West Indies. He was found in breach of the ICC Code of Conduct.

New Delhi:

In a major development, the West Indies’ pacer Jayden Seales has been fined for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during the second Test of the ongoing series between India and the West Indies. Seales was found in breach of the ICC Code of Conduct after Seales threw the ball at batter Yashasvi Jaiswal, with the ball hitting him on his pads.

The incident happened on the opening day of the second Test in the 29th over of the Indian batting innings. The pacer was found in breach of Article 2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel which relates to "throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment) at or near a player in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during an International Match.”

As a result of the breach, Seales has been handed a 25 per cent match fee fine and was also handed his second demerit point in a 24-month period. Furthermore, the West Indies star contested the sanction put on him, which is why a formal hearing was required. Seales argued that he was attempting to run out the Indian batter, but the match referee concluded that the throw was unnecessary.

West Indies trail by 97 ahead of day 4

Speaking of the game between India and the West Indies, Day 3 of the clash was quite the positive one for the visitors. The side came out to bat on follow-on after they posted a total of 248 runs in the first innings.

Day 3 of the clash ended with the West Indies on a score of 173/2, still trailing by 97. The side will hope for a good showing with the bat on day 4, whereas India will hope to take quick wickets.

Also Read: