Who is Valentin Vacherot? The Monegasque star with his name in history after Shanghai Masters win

Monaco’s Valentin Vacherot etched his name in the history books after he defeated Arthur Rinderknech in the final of the Shanghai Masters 2025. One of the biggest ATP tournaments of the year, many had their money on the legendary Novak Djokovic to go all the way and win the title. However, Vacherot came through as an underdog and went on an unbelievable run.

It is worth noting that Vacherot began the tournament as world number 204, and winning the title, he became the lowest-ranked ATP Masters 1000 champion in history (since 1990). Notably, the Monegasque star notched wins against Laslo Djere, Alexander Bublik, Tomas Machac, and Tallon Griekspoor. He then defeated Holger Rune and Novak Djokovic to reach the final of the tournament, where he took on his cousin Arthur Rinderknech.

Registering a 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 win, Vacherot clinched his maiden tour-level title and scripted history. Notably, he is also the eighth first-time champion on tour in 2025. He will be leaving Shanghai, 164 spots up from his rank before the start of the competition.

Vacherot opens up on his performances

After the title win, an emotional Valentin Vacherot came forward and talked about how he was feeling after winning the title. He revealed that he is compelled to bring his best when he is under pressure.

“I feel when I am down, I have no choice and need to bring my A-game, In the first set I didn’t do that and he was playing better than me. I took my first chance to break in the second set and from that the crowd got more involved and we put on more of a show in the second part of the match,” Vacherot was quoted as saying by ATP.

“I was just trying to beat the guy on the other side of the net, try to put on the side that it is my cousin and the guy I have been training with and growing up with. It was very tough and he did a better job than me in the first set, coping with the pressure. But I just found a way to turn it around,” he added.

