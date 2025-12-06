Why is Jasprit Bumrah not playing for India vs South Africa in 3rd ODI?

Visakhapatnam:

India and South Africa take on each other in the third and final ODI of the ongoing series. The two sides gather at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, on December 6, and with the series level, both sides have it all to play for in the third and final ODI of the multi-format series.

With the lineups, many fans would be wondering why star pacer Jasprit Bumrah is not playing for India in the highly anticipated series decider. It is worth noting that Bumrah missed the entirety of the ODI series, as the BCCI is looking to manage his workload.

Notably, Bumrah is set to make his comeback for the Men in Blue in the upcoming five-game T20I series against South Africa.

Playing XIs

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna

South Africa (Playing XI): Ryan Rickelton, Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Matthew Breetzke, Aiden Markram, Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman

