Justin Greaves' double century, Shai Hope's excellence help West Indies draw 1st Test against New Zealand The West Indies put forth an incredible performance in the first Test of the ongoing series against New Zealand. Through brilliant resilience with the bat in the second innings, the West Indies managed to draw the game.

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand:

The first Test of the ongoing Test series between New Zealand and the West Indies will go down as one of the most thrilling Test matches in history. The two sides locked horns at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch, from December 2 to 6, and the clash ended in a draw after five days of resilience from both sides.

The game began with New Zealand coming in to bat first; through Kane Williamson’s 52-run knock and Michael Bracewell adding 47 runs on the board, the hosts posted a total of 231 runs in the first innings. Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Ojay Shields, and Justin Greaves took two wickets each, with Johann Layne and Roston Chase taking one wicket each.

Coming out to bat, the West Indies saw Tagenarine Chanderpaul score 52 runs with Shai Hope adding 56 as the visitors were bundled out for 167 in the first innings. Jacob Duffy was the star performer for the Black Caps in the first innings with five wickets to his name. Matt Henry took three wickets, with Zak Foulkes taking two.

Justin Greaves, Kemar Roach, and Shai Hope save West Indies from a loss

As for the second innings, New Zealand put in an exceptional performance. Opening the innings, Tom Latham scored 145 runs in 250 deliveries, whereas Rachin Ravindra added 176 runs on the board as New Zealand posted a total of 466 runs, giving West Indies a target of 531 runs to chase down.

While the hosts hoped for a good showing with the ball and were hopeful of registering a win, New Zealand was not ready for what awaited them. Shai Hope played one of the most incredible knocks of his career, amassing 140 runs in 234 deliveries.

Furthermore, Justin Greaves went unbeaten on 202 runs, alongside Kemar Roach, who added 58* runs on the board. The West Indies played a total of 163.3 overs in the second innings, survived two new balls, and managed to draw the first Test in the most incredible fashion.

