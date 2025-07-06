Was Joe Root's dismissal delivery from Akash Deep a no-ball? Explained Star India pacer Akash Deep's delivery that went on to dismiss England's Joe Root has quickly become a hot talking point after it was being discussed as a potential no ball. Let us have a look at whether the delivery was actually a no ball or not.

Birmingham:

The Indian team has done a commendable job against England in the second Test of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025. Posting 587 runs in the first innings, India followed it up by declaring on a score of 427 runs in the second innings, giving England a target of 608 runs to chase down and win the game.

England began their run chase in the latter stages of day 4, and the side immediately found itself in trouble after Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, and Joe Root were back in the pavilion when the day ended. However, it was the dismissal of Joe Root that has been attracting much speculation.

It is worth noting that Akash Deep clean-bowled Joe Root on a score of six runs in the second innings, and according to commentator Alison Mitchell, the ball should have been given a no-ball.

“The delivery from Akash Deep — which we said was wide off the crease — his foot on the back crease is out. Looks like by about two inches. Maybe a little bit more. But comfortably. So his back foot, which needs to land within the line, just taps about two inches over the line. Not picked up!” Mitchell said while commentating on BBC TMS.

What is the backfoot no-ball rule?

According to the MCC’s laws of the game, “For a delivery to be fair in respect of the feet, in the delivery stride (21.5.1), the bowler’s back foot must land within and not touching the return crease appertaining to his/her stated mode of delivery. (21.5.2) The bowler’s front foot must land with some part of the foot, whether grounded or raised—on the same side of the imaginary line joining the two middle stumps as the return crease described in 21.5.1 and behind the popping crease.”

The same was discussed between Ravi Shastri and Stuart Broad on commentary as well. They opined that Akash Deep’s foot was in the air above the return crease while he was releasing the ball, which makes it a completely legal delivery.

