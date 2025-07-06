Shubman Gill equals Yuvraj Singh's major tally with exceptional performance against England Star India Test skipper Shubman Gill went on to score yet another century for his side against England in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025. With a 161-run knock in the second innings, Gill equalled former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh's major tally.

New Delhi:

India’s Test skipper Shubman Gill has been in brilliant form in his first tour as Test captain. After a 147-run knock in the first Test of the series, Gill has followed it up by scoring 269 runs in the first innings of the second Test and 161 runs in the second innings of the same game.

The star batter has been leading the Indian team from the front, and it is worth noting that through his brilliant performances, Gill has broken a plethora of records as well.

It is worth noting that the 161-run knock in the second innings of the Edgbaston Test was Shubman Gill’s 17th international century. The 25-year-old went on to equal the international century tally of former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh.

It is interesting to note that Gill completed 17 centuries in just 110 matches across formats, putting in a performance of a lifetime in his very first tour as Test captain of team India.

India hopeful of clinching Edgbaston clash on day 5

Speaking of the game between England and India, through a brilliant performance with the bat across the two innings, team India managed to post a target of 608 runs for England to chase down. In the second innings of the second Test, KL Rahul kicked off the innings with a knock of 55 runs.

Furthermore, Gill added 161 runs on the board, alongside Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja, who added 65 and 69* runs on the board as well. India declared on a score of 427 runs, posting a target of 608. Additionally, the visitors came out to bowl in the latter stages of day 4, and Akash Deep, alongside Mohammed Siraj, immediately put England under pressure.

Akash Deep dismissed Ben Duckett and Joe Root, whereas Siraj took the wicket of Zak Crawley to kick off the run chase. Ahead of day 5, England need 536 runs to win the game, whereas India require seven wickets.