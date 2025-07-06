'Try to score 200 in next match': Vaibhav Suryavanshi underlines his goals following exceptional century again India youngster Vaibhav Suryavanshi was exceptional for his side in the fourth youth ODI against England U19, with a brilliant knock, the 14-year-old came forward and stated his goals for the upcoming clashes.

New Delhi:

India’s young star Vaibhav Suryavanshi has taken world cricket by storm. From his brilliant outings in the IPL (Indian Premier League) for Rajasthan Royals to his excellence for India U19 in the ongoing youth series against England U19, there is no doubt that a bright future awaits the 14-year-old.

It is worth noting that the star batter has been brilliant for India U19 in the side’s ongoing series against England U19. After consistent scores in the first three youth ODIs, Suryavanshi came into his own for the fourth ODI of the series. Coming in to bat first, the 14-year-old amassed 143 runs in 78 deliveries, helping India U19 post 363 runs in the first innings of the game.

Through his knock, Suryavanshi went on to score the fastest youth ODI century in history and became the youngest centurion in youth ODI history as well. After his exceptional performance, the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) took to social media and shared a clip of Vaibhav where he revealed he wants to score 200 runs next.

“I will try to make 200 in the next match. Next time, I will try to play full 50 overs. The more I make runs, the better it will be for my team. I will try to play the whole game in the next game. I will focus on that,” Suryavanshi said in the clip.

Suryavanshi seeks inspiration from India’s Test skipper Shubman Gill

Furthermore, the 14-year-old also talked about how he took a lot of inspiration from India’s Test skipper Shubman Gill and his recent 269-run knock against England in the second Test of the ongoing series.

“I got a lot of inspiration from him (Gill) because I saw the game. After making 100 and 200, he didn’t leave the game and took the team ahead,” Suryavanshi said.