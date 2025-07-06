Marcus Trescothick backs England to go for win against India ahead of day 5 of Edgbaston Test England's assistant coach Marcus Trescothick recently came forward and talked about England's situation ahead of day 5 of the ongoing Edgbaston clash against India. With seven wickets in hand, the side needs 536 runs to win the game.

New Delhi:

Day 5 of the ongoing second Test between England and India will see the hosts hoping to chase down a mammoth target of 608 runs with just seven wickets in hand. It is worth noting that, taking on England at Edgbaston in Birmingham, the Indian team put in a brilliant show with the bat.

Through Shubman Gill’s mammoth knocks across the two innings of the game, India managed to post a target of 608 runs for England to chase and went on to take three wickets during the latter stages of day four as well. Ahead of day 5, England require 536 runs to win the game with seven wickets in hand.

With many opining that the hosts should just play for a draw, the side’s assistant coach Marcus Trescothick took centre stage and hinted at the hosts not playing for a draw ahead of day 5.

"I don't think we use that sort of language. t's not the sort of changing room that we are. We're not naive enough to know that it's a very challenging total… Do you just go in your bunker and just sort of dig it out? Some players may do that. You just don't know really, and it's [up to] individuals that can adapt to the game and understand what's happening. But you've got to understand our changing room is a different type of culture in terms of what we've done in the past,” Trescothick was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

Trescothick observed how there is time left until the ball gets soft

Furthermore, the former England opener also stated how England still have 10-15 overs left with the hard ball, and once it gets soft, the side will look how to progress with the run chase on the final day.

"We all probably appreciate that it's a hell of a lot of runs to try and score. It's 550 [536] tomorrow and I don't think we've seen scoring rates quite that quick in a day, so of course it will be challenging. But we've probably about another 10 to 15 overs of the balls at the hardest point before it gets a little bit soft, and then we'll see how we're going from that point, really,” he said.