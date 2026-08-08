Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami welcomes Rishabh Pant's request, promises help with land purchase

New Delhi:

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has assured Rishabh Pant of government support after the India keeper-batter sought help in acquiring land in his native state. Dhami on Saturday clarified that the officials would speak to Pant and provide the necessary assistance.

Notably, Pant had earlier said he had been trying to purchase land in Uttarakhand for nearly three years as he looks to move his base from Delhi. He highlighted that on X, tagging the CM late at night, expressing his desire to be back in his homeland but has found difficulty in the process.

“Anyone who wishes to come here is absolutely welcome. After all, Pant belongs to our state. He has made a big name for himself and for the state. He has also played for the country and brought it glory, so he is welcome. Our officials will discuss everything with him. If he requires anything at all, we will certainly provide it,” CM Dhami told reporters as quoted by ANI.

What did Pant say?

Pant had made the appeal late on Saturday night, saying he wanted to return to Uttarakhand, stay closer to his "Pahadi people" and contribute to the state. It was initially thought to be hacked as the cricketer is currently in Sri Lanka, playing a warm-up match against Sri Lanka XI. However, as time passed, it is now believed that Pant was actually looking for some help.

"@pushkardhami hello sir how's you ??? It's a long time for me especially being local from Uttrakhand. I have been trying to buy land to shift my base from Delhi to Uttrakhand and I couldn't find anything facilitating and big to live here I love my Uttrakhand. My humble request to us is please help me in land acquisition cause nowadays it had become nitemare with clarity and even other land is dew which was I supposedly get when I was promoting the state before keeping everything in side I wanna move back to my native place to help and built around Uttrakhand and I want to shift back to my Pahadi people please look into this matter it's been 3 years didn't get any land awaiting your answer @pushkardhami sir," Pant wrote.

The 28-year-old followed that message with a second post, making it clear that he wanted to buy the property rather than receive it as a gift.

"A gift would be lovely for representation our state at the highest level internationally, but if you allow me I wanna buy it from Government and on the rates at least I can have my first house built in my own state and our state please be helpful. Seriously didn't know how to do it," Pant said.

Dhami assured him assistance on social media

Before speaking to the press, Dhami on Saturday morning lauded Pant for all his achievements and called him the “pride of Uttarakhand”. Following which, he confirmed that the government officials will reach out to him soon for all the help.

“Dear Rishabh, you are the pride of Uttarakhand. With your splendid performance and achievements, you have illuminated the name of Devbhoomi in the country and the world. Your love for your motherland and your sentiment of returning here to contribute are highly commendable. Regarding the matter you have raised, instructions are being issued to the concerned officials. They will soon contact you and ensure all possible cooperation in accordance with the rules," Dhami wrote.

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