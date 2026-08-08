Will Australia Test players be available for IPL 2027? Head coach hints at possible plan

New Delhi:

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald has confirmed that the national team will have to make difficult decisions over the participation of their Test players in next year’s IPL as the team prepares for an exceptionally demanding international schedule. Notably, Australia’s calendar from Thursday includes 20 Tests and 14 white-ball matches across 12 months, with a five-Test tour of India followed by a one-off 150th anniversary Test against England and a five-Test Ashes series in England.

The IPL is expected to take place from mid-March to the end of May, before a potential World Test Championship final in June. It represents the only extended period without international cricket in Australia’s schedule through the end of 2027.

Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Cameron Green and Travis Head are currently on IPL lists, while Josh Inglis is part of Lucknow’s squad. However, he hasn’t featured regularly this season. Now, if players opt out of the season or are only partially available, franchises may adjust their retention plans.

“I know people will start talking about the IPL and filling that time and what does that look like. I've said this before, the IPL is part of our management plan for a lot of our players, and to expose our best players in what I believe is the best competition in terms of T20 cricket has its performance benefits as well. You've just got to balance that out,” McDonald told Cricinfo.

Pacers in focus

Australia’s fast-bowling group is expected to be a particular focus. McDonald said periods away from cricket are important for the quicks to recover and prepare for the workload ahead, with the Ashes and the ODI World Cup among the major priorities.

“I know that people say, country versus franchise and all that, but the important part of this period is that we're allowing our fast bowlers to reset their body, get everything in order to give themselves the best opportunity across the 20 or 21 games that everyone talks about," McDonald said.

Will 2023 repeat itself?

Australia faced a similar decision in 2023. Cummins, Starc and Head skipped that year’s IPL, while Hazlewood made a limited appearance after injury. The trio went on to play important roles in Australia’s World Test Championship victory, Ashes campaign and ODI World Cup triumph.

McDonald said decisions for 2027 would be made according to players’ physical and mental condition as the season progresses. He added that the IPL would be assessed after the India Test series, depending on workloads and individual circumstances.

“The starting point is that you can do it all, and I think if you start from that point, then you can make decisions according to that. The starting point, and this isn't to keep people happy; the starting point is that the IPL can fit, and if it doesn't fit, then you know these players, along with the management, have been willing to make those decisions,” McDonald said.

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