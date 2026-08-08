Phoebe Litchfield breaks Shafali Verma's Women's Hundred record as Leeds beat Birmingham

Birmingham:

Australia international Phoebe Litchfield broke Shafali Verma’s record for fastest half-century in Women’s Hundred history. Representing Sunrisers Leeds, Phoebe smacked a 20-ball half-century, helping her team register a comfortable nine-wicket win at Edgbaston. With that, she also surpassed Shafali’s feat, smacking a 22-ball half-century in the match between Birmingham Phoenix and Welsh Fire in 2021.

Litchfield finished unbeaten on 71 from 33 balls, hitting 13 fours and a six at a strike rate of 215.15. Chasing only 108 runs, she set the tone right from the start as Leeds won the game with 31 balls to spare. Even though the 23-year-old lost her opening partner early, she didn’t change her approach. Keeper-batter Lauren Winfield-Hill played the perfect role of second fiddle as Leeds got the job done rather comfortably.

Deepti Sharma dominates Birmingham

In the first innings, India all-rounder Deepti Sharma stole the show. After a subpar T20 World Cup 2026, Deepti is finally showing signs of form, as she claimed three wickets against Birmingham. She dominated the middle and lower batters, dismissing Annerie Dercksen, Fatima Sana and Alana King. Her dominance didn’t allow Birmingham to find any momentum in the middle overs and that set up an easy win for Leeds.

In the meantime, Phoebe was adjudged the Player of the Match for her record-breaking knock. In the post-match presentation, she spoke about her attacking approach was based on putting pressure on the bowlers.

“I think you’ll either die by the sword at times, but I think putting the pressure back on the bowlers is the best way to go in T20 cricket or The Hundred. So, that’s part of my blueprint, and it came off today. But, it’s been a while, first 50 in The Hundred. That’s a nice little moment for me,” Phoebe said.

Notably, the knock took Litchfield’s season tally to 207 runs from six innings. She is averaging 41.40 and has a strike rate of 153.33. Leeds, in the meantime, have moved to fourth on the points table and with that, they remain alive in the playoffs race. Currently, the Danielle Gibson-led side is tied with Welsh Fire, who is fifth on the table.

Also Read:

Pakistan bans young cricketer Hamza Nazar for two years for disciplinary regulations