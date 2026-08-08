Rishabh Pant requests Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami's help to purchase land with late-night tweet

New Delhi:

Star India cricketer Rishabh Pant has requested Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to help him acquire land in the state. In a late-night tweet, the keeper-batter mentioned that he wants to move his base from Delhi and build his first house in his native Uttarakhand. However, it was only a couple of months back when the former Test vice-captain rejoined Delhi Capitals from Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL.

In the post, Pant clarified that his attempts to purchase land over the past three years had been unsuccessful and described the process as a “nightmare”. Hailing from Uttarakhand, he also said he wants to return to the state to be closer to his “pahadi people” and contribute to its development. He had earlier represented Delhi in domestic cricket before establishing himself at the international level.

“@pushkardhami hello sir how’s you ??? It’s a long time for me especially being local from Uttrakhand . I have been trying to buy land to shift my base from Delhi to Uttrakhand and I couldn’t find anything facilitating and big to live here I love my Uttrakhand. My humble request to us is please help me in land acquisition cause nowadays it had become nitemare with clarity and even other land is dew which was I supposedly get when I was promoting the state before keeping everything in side I wanna move back to my native place to help and built around Uttrakhand and I want to shif back to my Pahadi people please look into this matter it’s been 3 years didn’t get any land awaiting your answer @pushkardhami sir,” Pant posted.

Pant wants to buy a property and not be gifted

Pant further suggested that he would prefer to purchase the property from the government rather than receive it as a gift. He is also seeking clarity on the process as he has struggled so far.

“A gift would be lovey for representation out states at the highest level internationally stages but if you allow me I wanna buy it from Government and on there rates at least I can have my first house built in my own state and our state please be helpful. Seriously didn’t know how to do it," he wrote.

Meanwhile, the post drew mixed reactions on social media. Some users have expressed sympathy while others questioned whether Pant’s account had been hacked, especially when India are currently playing a warm-up match against Sri Lanka XI in Colombo.

Dhami responds to Pant

In the morning, Dhami responded to Pant, calling him the "pride of Uttarakhand". He also assured that the government officials will soon contact the cricketer and is hopeful that a possible solution will be found.

"Dear Rishabh, you are the pride of Uttarakhand. With your splendid performance and achievements, you have illuminated the name of Devbhoomi in the country and the world. Your love for your motherland and your sentiment of returning here to contribute are highly commendable. Regarding the matter you have raised, instructions are being issued to the concerned officials. They will soon contact you and ensure all possible cooperation in accordance with the rules," Dhami wrote.

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