'Should be disappointed': Shubman Gill makes massive statement over WTC final before West Indies clash Star India test skipper Shubman Gill recently came forward and talked about the Indian team's ambitions with the World Test Championship, and how they are eyeing the title this time around. He also talked about his side's strategies in home test matches.

New Delhi:

The Indian team kicked off their first test of the ongoing series against the West Indies. The two sides locked horns at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad from October 2, and with skipper Shubman Gill leading Team India in his first test match at home, the star batter had a lot to say.

Gill talked about team India’s ambition to make it to the World Test Championship final and opined that the side should be disappointed if they fail to reach the summit clash of the upcoming cycle.

"You are playing everything to win. I play everything to win. You have an opportunity to play to play in the final after two years of hard work. I feel even after having such a strong side, with so much talent, if we don't play the WTC final, then we should be disappointed,” Gill told JioStar.

"I want all the players in the squad to be secure about what they have to do to be in this team. Our full effort will be directed towards that. And then if some team plays better cricket than us and beats us, that is allowed,” he added.

Gill also discussed India’s strategy in home tests

Furthermore, the star skipper talked about how India has been planning to take on sides in home test matches. He revealed that they plan on playing hard and grinding cricket and are not looking to take easy options.

"The plan is simple. We are just looking to play hard and grinding cricket. We are not looking to take easy options. We've got probably the four best spinners in the world right now in Kuldeep, Jadeja, Axar and Washington. Every team that comes to India know the two main challenges - Spin and Reverse swing. So we will keep testing the opposition in these two areas," said Gill.

