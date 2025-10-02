Zimbabwe qualify for T20 World Cup 2026 with resounding victory against Kenya Zimbabwe was excellent against Kenya in the 2nd semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2026 qualifier, putting in an excellent performance. Zimbabwe defeated Kenya and qualified for yet another edition of the World Cup.

Harare:

Namibia, shortly after becoming the 16th team to qualify for the T20 World Cup 2026, has Zimbabwe closely following them. Where Namibia emerged victorious in the first semi-final of the qualifier, Zimbabwe took on Kenya in the second semi-final.

The two sides took on each other at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on October 2. The clash began with Kenya coming in to bat first after winning the toss. The side opened its innings with Pushkar Sharma and skipper Gondaria scoring 11 and 1 runs, respectively.

After the shaky start to the innings, Rakep Patel put in a brilliant performance, scoring 65 runs in 47 deliveries. However, none of the other batters amounted to much. Sachin Bhudia departed after scoring one run, and Sukhdeep Singh added six runs to the board as Kenya posted a total of 122 runs in the first innings of the game.

As for Zimbabwe, Blessing Muzarabani was the highest wicket-taker with two wickets to his name. Richard Ngarava, Brad Evans, and Tinotenda Maposa took one wicket each as well.

Brian Bennett continues red hot form, propels Zimbabwe to stellar win

Aiming to chase down the target, Zimbabwe opened its innings with Brian Bennett and Tadiwanashe Marumani coming out to bat. The two batters attacked Kenya’s bowling attack right from the get-go, scoring 51 and 39 runs, respectively.

Ryan Burl added 16* runs on the board as Zimbabwe made quick work of Kenya. Chasing down the target in just 15 overs, Zimbabwe registered a comprehensive seven-wicket victory.Making it to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Region Final, Zimbabwe will be taking on Namibia in the summit clash. The two sides will take on each other in the final and will hope to put in a good performance.

