Bangladesh upset Pakistan in Women's World Cup, register statement victory Bangladesh women put in an excellent performance against Pakistan women in the ongoing Women's ODI World Cup 2025, defeating them by seven wickets. The side got off to a perfect start to the competition.

Colombo:

Bangladesh and Pakistan locked horns in the 3rd game of the ongoing Women’s ODI World Cup 2025. The two sides took on each other at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, on October 2. Putting in a brilliant show, Bangladesh breezed past Pakistan with ease.

The clash began with Pakistan coming in to bat first after winning the toss. The side opened its innings with Muneeba Ali scoring 17 runs, but the subpar start to the game saw Omaima Sohail and Sidra Amin depart for a duck each. Bangladesh’s bowling attack put in a brilliant performance, as Rameen Shamim departed on a score of 23, with Aliya Riaz adding 13 runs on the board.

Skipper Fatima Sana scored 22 runs as Pakistan women posted a total of 129 runs in the first innings of the game. As for Bangladesh, Shorna Akter was the highest wicket-taker with three wickets to her name. Marufa Akter and Nahida Akter took two wickets each, alongside Nishita Akter Nishi, Fahima Khatun, and Rabeya Khan, who took one wicket each as well.

Rubya Haider propels Bangladesh women to brilliant victory

Chasing down the target, Bangladesh women got off to a shaky start as opener Fargana Hoque departed on a score of two runs. However, Rubya Haider played a brilliant knock, scoring 54* in 77, stabilising the innings for her side after a slow start.

Nigar Sultana added 23 runs on the board, with Sharmin Akhter scoring 10 runs. Pakistan were unable to limit Bangladesh in the second innings, as Bangladesh maintained their World Cup winning record against the women in green.

It is worth noting that Bangladesh lost six out of seven matches in the previous World Cup, only winning the clash against Pakistan, and they have once again done the same, registering a seven-wicket victory.

