Rohit Sharma has not asked for rest, says MI head coach Mark Boucher

Mumbai Indians will take on Rajasthan Royals in the 42nd match of IPL 2023. Five-time champions MI are reeling at the 8th spot in IPL 2023 points table and are fighting to go into the top half. Meanwhile, MI skipper Sharma is also set to lead India in the World Test Championship final in June 2023 and there are thoughts about whether Sharma should take a rest from a few matches in the season to stay in the best fitness for the mega contest against Australia.

Recently former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar weighed that Sharma should take a break from the tournament. Meanwhile, MI coach Mark Boucher believes that the MI skipper should not take a rest and he has not asked for it either. “No, I don’t think he should take a rest. That’s not my call to make. Obviously, we want Rohit playing, because he’s a very good player, and a leader as well," Boucher told the media ahead of the match against RR.

He stated that if Sharma asks for rest, the franchise will address that. "If it is the best for Rohit, and he comes up to me and says that ‘You know, I need a bit of a break’ then yes, we will address that, and I will consider that. He hasn’t done that. So yes at the moment, if he is available to play, he will play,” Boucher said.

'Jofra Archer visited Belgium for minor surgery': Boucher

Meanwhile, the coach also stated that the team's fast bowler Jofra Archer went for a minor surgery during the tournament. “Yes, he was (in Belgium for surgery). I believe it was a minor surgery. I think he went for a day. As far as I know, Jof is available for selection,” he said.

MI have been on the wrong end of the points table and have won just 3 games in 7 outings in the tournament. Their death bowling has leaked runs and Boucher stated that they are discussing the issue. “The first game, if we look at it, I spoke about dominating the most of it rather than in that short little period. We sort of repeated that in the second game which is something that if it happens once it is a mistake but if it happens twice, then it is something that we need to address. "We have addressed it in meetings, there are lots of different ideas on how we are going to try and not do that again,” he said

