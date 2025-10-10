Richa Ghosh, Nadine de Klerk script history, create world record with brilliant knocks in World Cup clash India's Richa Ghosh and South Africa's Nadine de Klerk put in exceptional performances in the Women's World Cup 2025, taking on each other, the two batters scored big knocks and went on to script history.

The Women’s World Cup 2025 clash between India and South Africa women ended in heartbreak for team India. After India posted a total of 251 runs in the first innings, South Africa women put forth an excellent performance with the bat in the run chase to register a three-wicket victory.

With the thrilling clash coming to an end, many eyes were set upon both Richa Ghosh and South Africa’s Nadine de Klerk. Where Richa amassed 94 runs in 77 deliveries in the first innings, De Klerk put forth an exceptional showing, scoring 84* runs in 54 deliveries, propelling South Africa to a win.

It is worth noting that with the two stars putting in a good show, their knocks were the highest aggregate of runs scored by two No. 8s in ODI history, including both men and women. Before Richa’s knock, the Indian batters were struggling. Pratika Rawal’s 37-run knock was the second-highest individual score for the hosts as they posted a total of 251 runs in the first innings.

Harmanpreet Kaur speaks after crushing loss

South Africa women began the run chase with skipper Laura Wolvaardt scoring 70 runs in 111 deliveries. After her knock, the side’s middle order failed to put in a good show, but Chloe Tryon’s 49-run knock, alongside De Klerk scoring 84* runs, as South Africa women won the game by three wickets.

After the game, India women’s skipper Harmanpreet Kaur took centre stage and talked about her side’s performance in the game. “Tough game, both teams played really well. We collapsed while batting but still got to 250. We got the early wickets, but de Klerk batted really well. The way they batted, the pitch looked very different. They deserve to win,” Harmanpreet Kaur said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

