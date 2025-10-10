Why is Rishabh Pant not playing second Test against West Indies? With the Indian team taking on the West Indies in the second Test of the ongoing two-game series between the two sides, let us have a look at why star wicket keeper batter Rishabh Pant is not playing for the hosts in the clash.

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the second Test of the ongoing series between India and the West Indies. The two sides take on each other at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi from October 10, and it is worth noting that the Indian team will take the field with the same lineup as the first test of the series.

Star batter Dhruv Jurel is fulfilling the role of the wicketkeeper in the side, which means that ace keeper batter Rishabh Pant continues to miss out. It is worth noting that Pant fractured his right foot when India took on England at Old Trafford in Manchester in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025.

It is interesting to note that Pant is currently in the final stretch of his rehab and is due to undergo a fitness assessment at the CoE (Center of Excellence) in Bengaluru, and according to reports, Pant is expected to make his comeback in the second round of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26. The star wicketkeeper batter will also miss the white-ball tour of Australia from October 19 due to his injuries.

India opt to bat first in second West Indies Test

Speaking of the game between India and the West Indies, the second Test saw the hosts winning the toss, as the side opted to bat first. Skipper Shubman Gill took centre stage and informed of his side fielding the same XI as the first Test, as they hope to pile on the runs in the first innings.

“We will bat first, the wicket looks good to bat on Day 1. Consistency is the key for us. To be able to repeat performances and to be able to have the same intensity in every match that we play. Something that we often speak about and that's what we are trying to look for in this test match as well. Honestly, not much,” Gill said at the toss.

Also Read: