Yashasvi Jaiswal's 'hit him a six, I'll take you to IPL' leads to Niroshan Dickwella's dismissal at Galle

Galle:

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s on-field banter with Niroshan Dickwella led to the latter’s dismissal in the 59th over of Sri Lanka’s second innings. He arrived at the crease with Sri Lanka needing to sustain their resistance against India. The hosts had spent much of the morning session frustrating the visitors, with Dhananjaya de Silva and Sonal Dinusha both completing half-centuries.

India eventually found a breakthrough when Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Sri Lanka captain de Silva at short fine leg. Dickwella then came in with the home side still needing to protect the lower order from an increasingly threatening Indian attack. However, he fell prey to Jaiswal’s constant sledging.

The young India opener was positioned behind the stumps and repeatedly urged Dickwella to attack and target the leg side for sixes. Dickwella responded to the provocation, saying that he would if Jaiswal took him to the IPL.

What’s the entire conversation?

Jaiswal: Come on yaar, there was a lot of shots in first innings. We need to see something, come on.

Dickwella: Yes?

Jaiswal: Yes, I want to see. Come on, show me. Hit him there (pointing towards deep square leg), come on. Why not?

Dickwella: No requirement. Take me (to) IPL, then I'll hit.

Jaiswal: We will, we will. 100%. Come on, hit him a six , I'll take you to the IPL.

Dickwella: Thank you.

Dickwella falls in trap

The exchange did not last long. Prasidh Krishna got the better of the cricketer on the final ball of the over. He launched a barrage of short balls and finally edged one to Rishabh Pant. His dismissal for 10 left Sri Lanka with its tail exposed and gave India another significant step towards victory.

India had entered the final day as favourites after establishing a target of 372 runs for Sri Lanka. The visitors had already removed four batters during the final session on Day 4 and needed six more wickets to win the opening Test and take a 1-0 lead in the series. They picked up two more in the morning session and now need four wickets in 65 overs to seal the win.

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