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Ollie Robinson makes English cricket history, also matches Kapil Dev's 43-year-old feat

Written By: Koustav Sengupta
Published: ,Updated:

Ollie Robinson struck with the first ball against Pakistan at Headingley, becoming the second player after Kapil Dev to achieve the feat against them. He then dismissed Shan Masood as England reduced Pakistan to 19-2 before rain halted play.

Ollie Robinson
Ollie Robinson Image Source : AP
Leeds (England):

Ollie Robinson made an immediate impact on the opening day of the first Test against Pakistan at Headingley. He struck on the first delivery itself, sending Azan Awais packing and, with that, set a new record in English cricket history. Awais was trapped in front of the stumps, but the batter wasn’t satisfied with the umpire’s decision as he opted for DRS. The technology, however, confirmed the original call with three reds.

With the wicket, Robinson became the second player after Kapil Dev to take a wicket on the first ball of a Test match against Pakistan. The former India captain achieved the feat 43 years ago in 1983 when he dismissed Mohsin Khan. The dismissal also made him the first bowler to take a wicket with the first delivery of the opening match of a Test series played in England.

He is only the second England bowler to achieve the broader feat of taking a wicket from the first ball of a Test series. James Anderson previously managed it against South Africa in Centurion in 2019, when he dismissed Dean Elgar.

Full list: Wickets to fall on the first ball of a Test series:

Bowler Batter Venue Year
Test Badcock (NZ) Herbert Sutcliffe (ENG) Christchurch 1933
Ernie McCormick (AUS) Stan Worthington (ENG) The Gabba 1936
Kapil Dev (IND) Jimmy Cook (SA) Durban 1992
Pedro Collins (WI) Hannan Sarkar (BAN) Dhaka 2002
Pedro Collins (WI) Hannan Sarkar (BAN) Gros Islet 2004
Mashrafe Mortaza (BAN) Wasim Jaffer (IND) Chattogram 2007
Mohammad Amir (PAK) Tim McIntosh (NZ) Dunedin 2009
Suranga Lakmal (SL) KL Rahul (IND) Eden Gardens 2017
James Anderson (ENG) Dean Elgar (SA) Centurion 2019
Blessing Muzarabani (ZIM) Abdul Malik (AFG) Abu Dhabi 2021
Mitchell Starc (AUS) Rory Burns (ENG) The Gabba 2021
Ollie Robinson (ENG) Azan Awais (PAK) Headingley 2026

Robinson gets better of Shan Masood too

Robinson did not have to wait long for another breakthrough. He removed Shan Masood in his third over, reducing Pakistan to 6-2 before the visitors could establish themselves in Leeds. Rain then interrupted proceedings after 10 overs as Pakistan had reached 19-2 when the players left the field.

Joe Root, who has been reappointed as captain, couldn’t have asked for a better start. Several questions were raised after he was reappointed, but so far it has been so good. 

Also Read:

Why is Babar Azam not playing in England vs Pakistan 1st Test in Leeds?

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Ollie Robinson Kapil Dev England Vs Pakistan
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