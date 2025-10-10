Maharashtra announce squad for Ranji Trophy 2025-26, Ankeet Bawane named skipper Maharashtra recently announced its squad for the upcoming edition of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26. Ankeet Bawane has been named the captain of the side, with the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prithvi Shaw, and many more names included in the squad as well.

New Delhi:

With the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season looming on the horizon, Maharashtra took centre stage and announced its squad for the upcoming season of the tournament. The likes of Prithvi Shaw, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshin Kulkarni, and many more names were included in the squad.

Furthermore, 32-year-old Ankeet Bawane has been named the skipper of the side for the upcoming edition of the tournament. It is worth noting that Maharashtra has been named in group B of the tournament, alongside Kerala, Saurashtra, Chandigarh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, and Goa.

The side’s first game of the season will be against Kerala in Thiruvananthapuram from October 15 to 18. Many eyes would be set upon Prithvi Shaw, who is looking for a fresh start to his career after he transferred from Mumbai ahead of the season.

A challenging period with the Mumbai side sees Shaw move over to Maharashtra in hopes of reviving his red-ball career, and it could be interesting to see how the batter fares in the upcoming game.

Maharashtra hope for good start to upcoming season

Notably, Maharashtra finished fifth in Elite Group A in the previous edition of the Ranji Trophy (2024-25), winning two games, drawing two, and losing three. However, with some new additions made to the squad, the side would hope to do better in the new season.

Apart from Prithvi Shaw, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Jalaj Saxena could be two names who would look to make an impact. With some spectacular individual talent within the side, Maharashtra will be looking to combine the star power with teamwork to work wonders in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26.

Maharashtra squad for Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Ankeet Bawane (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prithvi Shaw, Arshin Kulkarni, Siddhesh Veer, Saurabh Nawale (wk), Mandar Bhandari (wk), Jalaj Saxena, Vicky Ostwal, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Mukesh Choudhary, Pradeep Dadhe, Hitesh Walunj, Siddharth Mhatre, Harshal Kate, Rajneesh Gurbani.

