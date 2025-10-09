IND vs WI 2nd Test pitch report: How will surface at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi play? India will be keen to seal the series 2-0 against the West Indies in Delhi as the capital is set to host an October Test match for the first time in 17 years. India would want to see some runs from Sai Sudharsan and Nitish Reddy but everything went as per plan in the previous game in Ahmedabad.

New Delhi:

India will be up against the West Indies in the second and final Test in Delhi, starting Friday, October 10 and will be keen to sweep the series. Ahmedabad was no contest, especially with the bat and even though the visitors would want to fight back, the difference in the skillsets was there for everyone to see. India are unlikely to make any changes and another batting surface is likely on the cards, and hence, probably long days for the West Indies.

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi pitch report

Delhi just produced a 781-run game between the India and Australia women's teams three weeks ago, reiterating the flat nature of the Kotla surface. In a Test match, however, things will be differently certainly since, all five days of the game will be played on the same wicket. The small boundaries do help for run-scoring but the red-ball has its challenges. Of late, India have prepared turners and hence, the Test match scoring hasn't been great, looking at the previous Test match at the venue two years ago but looking at the opposition, India have chosen for a some help for the batters.

It was there in Ahmedabad for everyone to see and Delhi is likely to witness the same. It will be a black soil pitch and will be a true, dry surface and hence, batting first like everywhere else in India in Test cricket, would be ideal. However, the West Indies couldn't really put up the fight they needed to in Ahmedabad despite doing so.

It was a green wicket in Ahmedabad and Indian batters made merry. It spun but wasn't turning square and it will be the same, with the spinners getting into the game from the second and third days. Delhi saw a bit of change in weather and temperatures this week and it might affect the conditions a bit and hence, pacers might get some assistance every morning but overall, it will be quite good for batting.