'Matter of confidence': West Indies skipper Roston Chase hopeful of improvement ahead of second India Test With the West Indies all set to take on team India in the second test of the ongoing series between the two sides, the West Indies' skipper Roston Chase took centre stage and expressed how hopeful he was of improvement from his team.

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the second Test of the ongoing two-game series between India and the West Indies. The two sides take on each other at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, from October 10, and it is worth noting that the West Indies will be looking to heavily improve as the game approaches.

Team India registered a stellar victory against the West Indies in the first Test of the series, defeating the side by an innings and 140 runs. However, West Indies skipper Roston Chase recently came forward and expressed his optimism about his team’s chances to bounce back from the heavy defeat in Ahmedabad and opined that it is a matter of confidence.

"Obviously, we're really down right now, but it has to change at some point. And the change can start from now, but it starts with the belief and the mindset of each and every player, and just to keep motivating the guys that we can still play some positive cricket and change around,” Chase was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

"I just think it's a matter of confidence and continuously playing quality, like first-class cricket, and so on, just that know-how of going out there and facing good attacks for longer periods, and obviously, trying to improve on faults that you may have picked up early on in your career,” he added.

Chase defending his batters ahead of the second test

Furthermore, the Windies skipper denied that it is not the case of his batters lacking any confidence, but it is only a matter of time before they get the start that propels them to a high score against the Indian team.

"I don't think the guys are lacking confidence, but it's just to get that one score, to get that start, to then kick on from there. Once you get that good innings or that 100 or that big 50, that then gives you the confidence to know that I can absolutely do it. But I think everyone is confident, but when you get out there, and if we don't start well as a batting unit, then the pressure is on,” Chase said.

Also Read: