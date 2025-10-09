10-man India salvage hard-fought draw against Singapore, Rahim Ali rescues in stoppage time Down to 10 men, India battled hard to earn a 1-1 draw against Singapore in their AFC Asian Cup qualifier, thanks to a late equaliser from Rahim Ali. Despite Sandesh Jhingan's red card, India held firm and now sit third in the group with three points.

India showed tremendous resilience to secure a 1-1 draw against Singapore in their AFC Asian Cup qualifier on October 9 at the National Stadium in Kallang, despite being reduced to 10 men early in the second half. The match was a thrilling encounter with both sides pushing hard for victory, but it was India’s tenacity and late-game pressure that earned them a crucial point.

The game began with Singapore asserting dominance, forcing India onto the back foot. The hosts created several chances in the first half, with Shawal Anuar and Ikhsan Fandi combining well to trouble the Indian defence. It was Fandi who broke the deadlock late in the first half, skillfully rounding off Gurpreet Singh to put Singapore ahead 1-0. India’s defence, led by Uvais, struggled to contain the attacking threats, although the goalkeeper made some important saves early on.

The second half brought more drama as Sandesh Jhingan received a red card in the 48th minute following a second bookable offence after a reckless challenge on Fandi. Playing with 10 men, India had to dig deep to withstand Singapore’s relentless pressure. The hosts continued to press, creating numerous chances, but India’s defence and Gurpreet’s goalkeeping heroics kept the scoreline intact.

Khalid’s tactical change secured a point

In the 79th minute, Indian coach Khalid Jamil made a tactical change, bringing on Udanta Singh and Rahim Ali for Sunil Chhetri and Chhangte. The substitution proved pivotal as Rahim Ali’s aggressive pressing forced a costly error from Singapore’s defence. He intercepted a short pass and calmly slotted the ball into an open net to equalise for India.

Singapore pushed hard for a late winner, but Anwar’s resolute defending in stoppage time denied them multiple opportunities. The match ended in a draw, with India climbing to third in the group standings with three points, while Singapore remains top with five.

India will now prepare to face Singapore again at home in Goa on October 14. To keep their hopes alive for qualification to the AFC Asian Cup 2027, India must win their remaining matches in the group stage.