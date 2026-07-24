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  4. Mukesh Kumar and Akash Deep appointed DSPs, CM Samrat Choudhary to present appointment letters

Mukesh Kumar and Akash Deep appointed DSPs, CM Samrat Choudhary to present appointment letters

Written By: Akshit Bhatnagar @Akshit2104
Published: ,Updated:

The duo of Mukesh Kumar and Akash Deep have been appointed as the DSPs (Deputy Superintendents of Police) by the Bihar government. Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary presented the two stars with their appointment letters.

Mukesh Kumar and Akash Deep
Mukesh Kumar and Akash Deep Image Source : PTI
New Delhi:

In a major development, India cricketers Mukesh Kumar and Akash Deep have been appointed as DSP (Deputy Superintendents of Police) under the sports quota. It is worth noting that the star duo received appointment letters from Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary, who also handed out sports scholarship selection letters and honorariums to athletes.

The two cricketers were appointed DSP at the Energy Auditorium, thanks to their contributions to the Indian cricket team. Deputy Chief Ministers Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav and Sports Minister Shreyasi Singh being present at the ceremony as well. 

Apart from Akash Deep and Mukesh Kumar, through the initiative, the state government has appointed up to 180 players of various sports in different government services. 

Furthermore, it is worth noting that a total of 637 players will reportedly be receiving scholarship letters in the current financial year. There is also provision for assistance of up to ₹3 lakh per year under the Saksham scheme, ₹5 lakh under the Utkarsh scheme, and up to ₹20 lakh.

More to follow..

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India Cricket Mukesh Kumar Akash Deep
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