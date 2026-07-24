West Indies announce squad for Pakistan Test series; Joshua Bishop receives maiden call-up

New Delhi:

In a major development, CWI (Cricket West Indies) has come forward and named its squad for the upcoming two-game Test series against Pakistan. The two sides will meet across two Test matches, with the first Test beginning on July 25th and the second Test kicking off on August 2nd.

Ahead of the series, the West Indies announced their squad, and it is worth noting that Roston Chase will be leading the side against Pakistan, with Jomel Warrican being named as his deputy. Furthermore, the likes of Joshua Da Silva, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, and many other stars have been included in the squad as well.

One of the most notable inclusions to the squad has been that of 26-year-old Joshua Bishop. A left-arm spinner, Bishop has picked up a total of 116 wickets in 25 first-class matches and has been in good form of late, and he would hope to put in a good showing as the Windies take on Pakistan.

Furthermore, it is worth noting that star pacer Alzarri Joseph has been omitted from the squad, as he opted out of the series due to personal reasons, and it could be interesting to see when he makes his return.

West Indies to take on Pakistan in Tarouba for the first Test

Speaking of the schedule of the series, the Windies will be taking on Pakistan in the first Test at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba from July 25th, and both sides will look to put in their best performance in hopes of registering a victory and get off to a good start to the series.

With the return of Babar Azam as Pakistan’s Test captain, it could be interesting to see how Pakistan fare in the series as well. However, taking on the Windies in their home condition will be no easy task for Pakistan, who have struggled in recent times.

Squad: Roston Chase (Captain), Jomel Warrican (Vice-Captain), Joshua Bishop, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Joshua Da Silva, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Shai Hope, Amir Jangoo, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Kirk McKenzie, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales

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