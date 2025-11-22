Mitchell Starc scripts history, achieves major feat with exceptional show against England in Perth Ace Australia pacer Mitchell Starc put in yet another excellent performance for his side in the second innings of the first Ashes Test, taking 10 wickets across the two innings, Starc went on to complete 200 wickets in the WTC.

Perth:

Ace Australia pacer Mitchell Starc etched his name in the history books with three wickets in the second innings of the Perth Test of the ongoing Ashes 2025-26. Starc has completed 200 wickets in the history of the WTC (World Test Championship).

It is worth noting that the star pacer became only the third player in history to achieve the feat, and he is also the third Australia to reach the milestone as well. Interestingly, Nathan Lyon has the most wickets in WTC history, with 219 wickets to his name. Cummins sits in second with 215 wickets.

Furthermore, Starc occupies third place in the list and now has 201 wickets to his name. Bowling 12 overs in the second innings, Starc performed exceptionally well, taking three wickets and conceding 55 runs. His spell helped him script history and climb the WTC milestone standings.

Australia need 205 runs to win first Test

Speaking of the ongoing clash between Australia and England, the second innings saw a collapse of the England batting lineup as well. After Zak Crawley’s departure on a duck, Ben Duckett amassed 28 runs in 40 deliveries, with Ollie Pope adding 33 runs to the board. Joe Root was dismissed on a score of eight runs.

Harry Brook departed for a duck, with Ben Stokes adding two. In the first innings, England managed to score 164 runs; in the second innings of the game, giving Australia a target of 205 runs.The hosts opened their innings with Travis Head coming out to bat and debutant Jake Weatherald. England, with Archer and Wood opening the bowling attack, would hope for a good showing from their bowlers as they hope to defend the target and get off to a good start to the Ashes 2025-26

