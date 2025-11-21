Rishabh Pant to become India's 38th Test captain; check which team has had most skippers Rishabh Pant will lead India in the second Test as Shubman Gill was ruled out due to his neck spasm. Meanwhile, Pant will become India's 38th Test captain. Check which team has had the most captains in the format.

New Delhi:

Rishabh Pant is set to lead India in the second Test against South Africa in Guwahati after regular skipper Shubman Gill was ruled out of the clash at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

Pant, the vice-captain, had also led India in Gill's absence for the majority of the first Test but was a stand-in during the Kolkata Test.

Gill is now out of the must-win Test due to his neck spasm. BCCI confirmed the same a day before the match on November 22. "Team India captain Shubman Gill, who suffered a neck injury during the first Test against South Africa, has been ruled out of the second Test in Guwahati," BCCI said in a statement.

The Board confirmed that Gill had travelled with the team to Guwahati on November 19, but 'was not fully fit to feature in the 2nd Test and will head to Mumbai for further assessment of his injury.' In his place, Pant will be leading the team.

Pant will now become India's 38th Test captain, joining an elite list that features Lala Amarnath, C.K. Nayudu, Bishan Singh Bedi and many others.

With Pant being the 38th skipper at the helm, India will now have the joint third-most captains in the Test format, alongside West Indies.

Teams with most captains in Test format:

1 - England: 82 captains from 1877 to 2025

2 - Australia: 47 captains from 1877 to 2025

3 - West Indies: 38 captains from 1928 to 2025

4 - India: 38 captains from 1928 to 2025 (including Pant)

5 - South Africa: 42 captains from 1889 to 2025 (excluding ban from 1970 to 1991)

Talking about Gill, the Indian skipper had retired hurt early in his first innings during the first Test after hitting Simon Harmer for a four off a sweep. He felt discomfort in his neck immediately after the shot and needed medical attention. The skipper went off the field and did not return for the remainder of the match.