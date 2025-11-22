Why is Shubman Gill not playing for India in the 2nd Test vs South Africa in Guwahati? With India taking on South Africa in the 2nd Test of the ongoing multi-format series, let us have a look at why regular skipper Shubman Gill is not featuring for India in the clash at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati.

Guwahati:

India and South Africa take on each other in the 2nd Test of the ongoing multi-format series. The two sides lock horns at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati for the second Test from November 22, and with the clash underway, many would be questioning why skipper Shubman Gill is not playing for India in the clash.

It is interesting to note that Gill missed the second Test due to a neck injury that he sustained in the first Test. Ace wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant will be leading the Indian team in Gill’s absence, and it could be interesting to see how India fares under Pant’s captaincy. In the place of Gill, India played Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Sai Sudharsan came into the playing XI in the place of Axar Patel.

What did skipper Rishabh Pant say at the toss?

With Rishabh Pant out in the middle to lead India for the first time in the longest format, the star wicket-keeper batter came forward and thanked the BCCI (Board of Control for India) for providing him with the opportunity to lead the side.

“Definitely a proud moment. As a cricketer, you always aspire to lead your country. And I'm thankful to the BCCI for giving me this opportunity. Didn't think about it, but at the same time, you want to grab it with both hands and do the best for the team. The environment is like, focus on yourself, look at the area where we can improve as a team and just come together and fight each and every moment,” Pant said at the toss.

South Africa (Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma(c), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Senuran Muthusamy, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

