Akhilesh Reddy charged for breaching anti-corruption code, faces suspension from playing USA's Akhilesh Reddy faces a major roadblock as he was found in breach of the ICC's (International Cricket Council) anti-corruption code and has been booked under three violations. He also faces suspension from playing.

New Delhi:

In a major blow, the USA’s Akhilesh Reddy has been charged by the ICC (International Cricket Council), in respect to the Anti-Corruption Code, citing three violations. He has been suspended from playing effective immediately. The charges come to him after alleged misconduct during the ongoing Abu Dhabi T10 tournament.

Competing for the Aspin Stallions, Akhilesh Reddy has featured for the side in two matches in the competition so far. With three violations of the code, it is worth noting that Reddy has been booked under Articles 2.1.1, 2.1.4, and 2.4.7.

Interestingly, Article 2.1.1 comes under attempting to fix, contrive, or improperly influence, or being party to an agreement or effort to improperly influence, the result, progress, conduct, or any other aspect of matches in the ADT10 2025.

Furthermore, Article 2.1.4 includes soliciting, inducing, enticing, instructing, persuading, encouraging, or intentionally facilitating (or attempting to do so) another participant to breach Article 2.1.1 during one or more matches in the ADT10 2025.

Additionally, Article 2.4.7 includes obstructing the investigation by deleting data and messages from a mobile device that may have been relevant to the inquiry.

Aspin Stallions hope to improve in upcoming matches

Speaking of Aspin Stallions, the franchise has had a subpar season in the ongoing Abu Dhabi T10 so far. With two matches played, the side has won one game and has lost another. With two points to their name, they sit in sixth place in the standings out of eight.

They are slated to take on Vista Riders in their next game of the tournament. The two sides will take on each other at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, on November 22, and Stallions will aim to improve.

Also Read: