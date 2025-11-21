Pat Cummins provides update on Usman Khawaja's back spasm after opening day of Ashes Usman Khawaja went off the field for a brief time during England's collapse in the second innings. Australia's regular captain Pat Cummins has opened up on Khawaja's injury.

New Delhi:

Australia regular Test and ODI captain Pat Cummins provided n update on Usman Khawaja's back spasm that saw him off the field briefly in the first innings on the opening day of the Ashes Test in Perth.

Khawaja went off the field as England suffered a collapse late in their first innings to get bowled out for 172 despite being at 160/5.

As Khawaja spent a bit of the time in the dressing room to get treatment for his spasm. He was not allowed to open due to spending time off the field and came to bat at No.4.

Cummins, who himself is missing the first Test due to his back injury, spoke on Khawaja. "Uzzie had some back spasms in the field, so he came off and was getting a bit of treatment, some heat in it, stretching on and off," Cummins said as quoted by ABC.

"He got on the wrong side of the timings – a few quick ones at the end meant that he couldn't bat, he missed it by a few minutes.

"I haven't seen him since he batted. He obviously went out there and batted and looks like he's moving okay. Back spasms, I think, are a little bit niggly, but you can kind of get through them.

"Get some anti-inflams and hopefully he's all right," he added.

Meanwhile, the Ashes opener saw a record-breaking opening day in Perth. This was the first time in 116 years that the opening day of an Ashes Test saw 18 or more wickets falling down.

The last time this happened was way back in 1909, when both Australia and England were bowled out at the Old Trafford Test on the first day.

Meanwhile, 19 wickets to fall on the opening day are also the most in the last 100 years, with 17 wickets going down in the 2001 Trent Bridge Test and the 2005 Lord's Test.

Most wickets on the opening day of an Ashes Test in the last 100 years:

19 Perth Stadium 2025 (Eng 10, Aus 9)

17 Trent Bridge 2001 (Eng 10, Aus 7)

17 Lord’s 2005 (Aus 10, Eng 7)