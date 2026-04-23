MI vs CSK Pitch Report: How will surface at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai play?

Mumbai:

After four defeats on the trot, Mumbai Indians finally returned to winning ways with a thumping 99-run win over Gujarat Titans in their previous game. Next up, the Hardik Pandya-led side will host their arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings, which is a high-voltage affair, not only because of the history between the two teams but also in the context of the ongoing season.

Both Mumbai and Chennai have registered two wins in six matches and are seventh and eighth on the points table, respectively. Another win could only push them out of the playoff race. Hence, the game at the Wankhede Stadium holds massive importance for both teams. However, in an unfortunate manner, both their iconic former captains, Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni, may miss the game owing to their respective injuries.

Chennai, in the meantime, are dealing with multiple injury concerns. It started with Nathan Ellis being ruled out of the competition and lately, Khaleel Ahmed and Ayush Mhatre have been ruled out. In Mhatre’s absence, Prashant Veer or Urvil Patel is expected to be introduced in the playing XI. On the other hand, Chennai will hope for a better show with the bat from captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube. Both have struggled so far in the IPL 2026 campaign.

When it comes to Mumbai, Danish Malewar replaced Rohit in the last game, but he failed to make the most of the opportunity. It needs to be seen if the team management backs him for the role against CSK, or brings back Ryan Rickelton for the high-voltage clash.

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, Pitch Report

The surface at the Wankhede Stadium will heavily assist the batters. It’s a high-scoring venue and the surface gradually gets better as the innings progress. Hence, bowling first will be the ideal thing to do. Meanwhile, 210 be considered a safe total on the board.

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