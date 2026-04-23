MS Dhoni injury update: Ruturaj Gaikwad shares massive update on veteran's chances to play MI vs CSK clash

Mumbai:

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will lock horns today in the 33rd match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Ahead of the marquee clash, the suspense continues around Dhoni's availability to feature as the veteran is yet to play a single game in IPL 2026 after sustaining a calf injury just before the start of the tournament. Meanwhile, CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad shared a major update on Dhoni's recovery on the eve of the clash in a promotional event.

Gaikwad stated that Dhoni is slowly and steadily regaining full fitness and will definitely come back on the field sooner rather than later. He also revealed that the former captain injured his calf during the intra-squad practice match. "We were playing a practice match; that's when he [MS Dhoni] snapped his calf, and then he wasn't able to run as comfortably as he wanted to.

"And I think after that it was just about him seeing some of the youngsters playing in practice games or in match simulations where he felt confident enough about them, who are ready and who have that ability to play in the IPL. And, after that, it was just about taking time on his recovery, and slowly, slowly he's getting there. Never know, maybe next game, maybe after that, but definitely one day for sure," Gaikwad said.

Dhoni unlikely to bat up the order

Moreover, Ruturaj Gaikwad also made it clear that MS Dhoni will come out to bat only if necessary as he has been doing over the last couple of IPL seasons. This means even if he plays, the veteran will bat at around eight for the last few deliveries of the innings. His role has been to come and tonk the ball majorly in the last couple of overs.

"About batting order, I think he has made it pretty clear for the last 2-3 years. I think it is just about giving an opportunity to youngsters or to other players to bat higher up the order and take the honours on him, whatever is possible, whatever he can do. n the last overs if required and obviously if situation requires it, he will go up the order but he likes to take everything on his chin and do the damage in last three four overs, whatever is possible," Gaikwad further added.

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