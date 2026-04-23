Mitchell Starc cleared to travel to India, likely to play for Delhi Capitals in clash vs RR on May 1

Sydney:

Delhi Capitals are set to get a major boost in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as their fast bowler Mitchell Starc has been cleared by Cricket Australia to travel to India. He was struggling with shoulder and elbow issues but has regained full fitness now and is hoping to be available for his team from the game against the Rajasthan Royals on May 1.

According to ESPNCricinfo, Starc will travel to India on Friday and link up with the squad over the weekend. Delhi Capitals will play against Punjab Kings on Saturday and then against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Monday (April 29), but Starc will require a period of acclimatisation and a ramp-up in bowling intensity before likely being available for the May 1 contest in Jaipur.

As for his unavailability until now, there was massive confusion at the start of the IPL, but then the fast bowler himself took to social media to detail his injury and expressed frustration at "heavily misinformed opinions." The ESPNCricinfo report further stated that Starc had a good week of pain-free bowling at home in Sydney before being cleared to fly.

Australia's fast bowlers regaining full fitness

Meanwhile, Cricket Australia will be delighted as their main pace bowlers in Test cricket are well on their way to regain full fitness. Josh Hazlewood wasn't available at the start of the season but has now played a few matches for RCB without any trouble. While Starc is likely to return on May 1 after not playing cricket since late January, Pat Cummins is set to play his first game of IPL 2026 for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on Saturday.

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