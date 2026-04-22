Jofra Archer set new IPL record for Rajasthan Royals after three-wicket haul against LSG

Lucknow:

Ace pacer Jofra Archer claimed three wickets as Rajasthan Royals beat Lucknow Super Giants by 40 runs at the Ekana Stadium. With that, the England international has become the leading wicket-taker for Rajasthan in IPL history. He broke Shane Watson’s record with the 68th wicket for the franchise. Yuzvendra Chahal, Siddharth Trivedi and Shane Warne rank third, fourth and fifth, respectively.

Meanwhile, Jofra dismissed Aiden Markram for a duck in the powerplay, before dismissing Mayank Yadav and Mohsin Khan in the death overs. With that, Rajasthan have picked up a comfortable win and moved to second on the IPL points table. Jofra, in particular, is having a spectacular season with the ball, claiming 11 wickets in seven games. With that, he is currently the joint-third leading wicket-taker of the season, alongside his teammate Ravi Bishnoi.

Most wickets for Rajasthan Royals in IPL history:

Player Wickets Jofra Archer 68 Shane Watson 67 Yuzvendra Chahal 66 Siddharth Trivedi 65 Shane Warne 58

Jofra also bowled 17 dot balls in the clash against LSG, which speaks volumes. He bowled a maiden over in the powerplay against Nicholas Pooran, which proves his dominance in the middle.

Ravindra Jadeja adjudged POTM

Rajasthan haven’t had a great start with the bat in the first innings, as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi departed for eight runs off 11 balls, while Dhruv Jurel registered a golden duck. Yashasvi Jaiswal failed to keep the scoreboard ticking. The pressure fell on the middle order, but they didn’t look well settled. In that situation, veteran Ravindra Jadeja stepped up and played an important role with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 43 runs. Courtesy of his knock, Rajasthan posted 159 runs on the board in the first innings.

During the presentation ceremony, when Jadeja was asked about his celebration after dismissing Nicholas Pooran, he hilariously responded that the cricketer was in his pocket. “Yeah, he's (Pooran) in my pocket (chuckles). A random thought came into my mind,” Jadeja mentioned.

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